Deacon and Rise key worker, Jaki.

A health and wellbeing charity’s work in Berwick has received vital funding from LNER.

Rise is dedicated to improving mental and physical health, enhancing child development and education, creating healthy and sustainable places, and providing workplace wellbeing training.

The charity works with people of all ages, including children living in poverty, care-experienced young people, young men with mental health difficulties, and people with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

By facilitating access to affordable activities, Rise aims to improve physical and mental health and works to raise aspirations and help people build positive relationships within their local community. It also offers one-to-one support and advice to help young people plan their future.

Funding from the LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund has enabled Rise to develop a series of year-long opportunities for up to 70 young people aged between 12–30 in Berwick. The schemes are designed to help build resilience, confidence, and meaningful connections.

Deacon shares his story in a short film released by LNER. He describes the profound impact the charity has had on his life, crediting Key Worker, Jaki as saving his life.

Speaking in the film, Deacon says: “I was in a horrible place. I was homeless at the time and suffered with depression and anxiety and had no routine or purpose. Thanks to the help from Jaki, I’m now working and have my own flat. I've got so much more confidence now and am much happier – it's unbelievable”

Rise key worker Jaki, says “Seeing where Deacon is now, compared to how he was feeling when he first walked through the door, is amazing. He’s been able to sustain the change in his life and continue to grow in confidence. His future is really bright and we’re proud to have supported him on his way.”

Michael Ali, health integration strategic lead at Rise, said: “The LNER funding has allowed us to continue delivering vital support to young people in our area. Our programmes are not just about physical activity — they’re about hope, building communities, and creating long-term change.”

Rachael Wilson, community investment manager at LNER, said: “The work that Rise does is truly inspiring. LNER is proud to support its life-changing work and the opportunities the charity creates for the local community in the North East.”