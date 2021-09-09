Liver transplant schoolgirl walks distance from her Northumberland home to Leeds for charity

Honey Gray on one of her daily walks.

Honey Gray walked five miles every day in August to raise funds for The Sick Children’s Trust which offered her family a place to stay during her spell at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

The 10-year-old set out with the goal of raising £100 so is delighted to have reached £1,026.

Her mum, Deborah Ewing, said: “Honey has been amazing and kept going even when she didn't really want to.

Honey Gray in hospital in 2019.

"A massive thank you to everyone who has supported her and donated.

"We hope that the money raised will help people who are in the same situation we found ourselves in back in 2019.”

At first, the yellowing of her eyes was spotted, then her skin turned a yellow/orange colour.

An ultrasound then showed Honey’s liver was very badly damaged – a condition she'd been living with for some time before symptoms started to show – and doctors decided the best option was a transplant.

Honey Gray, who walked the distance from her Lowick home to Leeds, in August - no matter what the weather.

Honey’s dad, Duncan, joined them in Leeds, while Honey's brother Vincent, stayed with grandparents.

On October 24 she had an eight-hour operation, then spent three days in intensive care and a further five weeks in hospital.

There have been a few setbacks since then, including a spell back in hospital over Christmas, but Honey continues to work her way back to full health.

Deborah said: “When Honey was transferred to Leeds Children's Hospital we had no idea she would be in hospital for so many weeks. With only one parent being able to stay on the ward it was looking like dad would have to find hotel accommodation to stay in, which of course would cost us a small fortune.

“We were then told about Eckersly House, a home from home, just over the road from the hospital. They were able to offer dad a room for as long as he needed. They also offered Honey and myself the transplant flat which we could use when Honey was feeling a bit better before we got to go home.

“We are so grateful to Eckersly House for offering us a place to stay, it was one less thing to worry about.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deborah-ewing