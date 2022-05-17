Liver transplant girl from Northumberland takes on new fundraising challenge

Honey Gray, from Lowick, had an urgent liver transplant at Leeds Children's Hospital in 2019.

Two years on, she is not only challenging herself to complete 100-star jumps, she is also walking a mile every day for 30 days.

The 11-year-old is joining in the 100 Days Challenge to fundraise for the Leeds Children’s Transplant Team ahead of The British Transplant Games coming to the city this summer.

Honey Gray.

Deborah, Honey’s mum says: “Our family are really looking forward to going to the games.

"It’s been a tough few years with Honey’s illness and transplant, and then Covid hit – so having something to look forward to makes a change!”

Thanks to her efforts, Honey has absolutely smashed her initial target, raising £380 so far.

Last year she raised over £1,000 by walking 155 miles, the distance from her home to Leeds.