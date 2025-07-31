Northumbria Police is offering victims of non-emergency crimes a live video call with an officer.

The force says that this means they can receive a quicker response and in a way which is aimed at being most convenient to them.

The service is only available if certain criteria is met, including where there is no immediate risk to the caller.

The initiative was rolled-out across the force earlier this year after a successful pilot.

As well as being a way to conduct enquiries and take statements, the system allows evidence such as videos and images to be shared directly while on the call.

Data for March 11 to June 30 shows that 95 per cent of people who used the service said they would recommend it to others.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill, from Northumbria Police, said: “The face-to-face video calls are completely victim-led and if someone prefers to see an officer in person, this is still available.

“This offer is about ensuring we continue to provide victims with an outstanding service and recognises that people want to engage with us in different ways.

“There are a number of benefits for the caller, including being able to provide a quicker response than an officer attending in person.

“Speaking over a video call also takes away the anxiety we know some people feel about the thought of a police car parked outside their home.

“The new system is also helping to free up officer time so we can continue to meet the high numbers of calls we receive.”