Little Mix tribute group coming to Blyth

A group of local tribute performers are bringing a Little Mix experience to The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Sunday 7th April.
By Louise CrosbyContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 10:41 GMT
Little Mix initially came together on the X-Factor in 2011, emerging as the inaugural and sole girl group to clinch victory in the series. Over the subsequent decade, they solidified their status as one of the premier girl bands globally.

In 2022, the members pursued individual paths, but fans seeking a dose of Little Mix can now tune into LMXT.

Comprising four local vocalists from the North East, this tribute ensemble is embarking on a UK tour. Their show promises to deliver a spectacular theatrical experience by showcasing all of Little Mix's chart-topping hits. Accompanied by a live band, the performance features captivating harmonies, skilled dancers, and iconic renditions that collectively define the ultimate theatre experience.

LMXT - The Little Mix Experience Theatre Show.LMXT - The Little Mix Experience Theatre Show.
Producers of LMXT, Harriet Louise Productions say: "Established in 2019, our tribute group has always aimed to provide the most authentic and true-to-form performance closely resembling the original four members of Little Mix.

"Throughout the years, we've graced numerous festivals, private events, and corporate functions across the UK, creating cherished memories for audiences of all ages. Our upcoming theater tour promises a revamped show, featuring a remarkable all-encompassing production. It's an event that shouldn't be overlooked."

LMXT are coming to The Phoenix Theatre, in Blyth, on Sunday 7th April 2024.

Ticket prices will start at £16 for general admission. Fans also have the options to purchase VIP tickets to get the chance to meet and greet the performers 1 hour prior to the show.

Tickets for the show can be purchased via The Phoenix Theatre website.

