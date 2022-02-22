Lions help deliver donated eggs to various services

Co-op provisions ready to be donated with help from Morpeth Lions Club.

For over a year, the club has been assisting the Co-op store in Loansdean, Morpeth, in the distribution of surplus food to organisations helping the needy.

Most recently, there was a consignment of 2,800 eggs to be shared out. These went to Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, Pegswood Community Hub, Ashington Life Centre and The People’s Kitchen in Newcastle, where they were gratefully received.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “It is great that the Co-op store is so willing to provide this assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Most weeks, there is a cage load of provisions and our members form a rota to get them distributed.