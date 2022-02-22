Lions help deliver donated eggs to various services
The Lions Club of Morpeth has been involved in an eggs-tremely important delivery.
For over a year, the club has been assisting the Co-op store in Loansdean, Morpeth, in the distribution of surplus food to organisations helping the needy.
Most recently, there was a consignment of 2,800 eggs to be shared out. These went to Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, Pegswood Community Hub, Ashington Life Centre and The People’s Kitchen in Newcastle, where they were gratefully received.
Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “It is great that the Co-op store is so willing to provide this assistance.
“Most weeks, there is a cage load of provisions and our members form a rota to get them distributed.
“Obviously, we had to handle the eggs with even greater care. This did, however, lead to a number of egg-related puns.”