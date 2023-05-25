News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Lions Clubs International Foundation praise for group working on environmental project at Vision Northumberland

Past International President and chair of the Lions Clubs International Foundation, Douglas Alexander, met with staff at Vision Northumberland and members of Morpeth and Tynedale Lions during a recent visit to the North East to learn more about local initiatives.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th May 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:01 BST

A hands-on environmental project led by volunteers from Morpeth Lions Club was shown to and praised by Mr Alexander.

Lions members are working with Vision Northumberland to transform an overgrown garden at the rear of its headquarters in Morpeth to a place of beauty by providing a sensory garden with patio and seating area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When complete, the garden will be accessible for the visually impaired to enjoy the fragranced perennials and grasses for their smell, touch, and sound.

From left, Mala Janes, Morpeth Lions Geoff Bushell and Chris Offord, Douglas Alexander, Morpeth Lion Peter Crook, Joy Offord and Morpeth Lion Richard Short.From left, Mala Janes, Morpeth Lions Geoff Bushell and Chris Offord, Douglas Alexander, Morpeth Lion Peter Crook, Joy Offord and Morpeth Lion Richard Short.
From left, Mala Janes, Morpeth Lions Geoff Bushell and Chris Offord, Douglas Alexander, Morpeth Lion Peter Crook, Joy Offord and Morpeth Lion Richard Short.
Most Popular

Mala Janes, chair of Vision Northumberland, said: “It was good to welcome Douglas to see our sensory garden area and for us to thank the Lions for their volunteering.”

Mr Alexander also heard about the low vision service partnership between Vision Northumberland and Lions Club of Tynedale.

Related topics:PresidentMorpethNorth East