A hands-on environmental project led by volunteers from Morpeth Lions Club was shown to and praised by Mr Alexander.

Lions members are working with Vision Northumberland to transform an overgrown garden at the rear of its headquarters in Morpeth to a place of beauty by providing a sensory garden with patio and seating area.

When complete, the garden will be accessible for the visually impaired to enjoy the fragranced perennials and grasses for their smell, touch, and sound.

From left, Mala Janes, Morpeth Lions Geoff Bushell and Chris Offord, Douglas Alexander, Morpeth Lion Peter Crook, Joy Offord and Morpeth Lion Richard Short.

Mala Janes, chair of Vision Northumberland, said: “It was good to welcome Douglas to see our sensory garden area and for us to thank the Lions for their volunteering.”