It’s a Happy New Year for Lionheart Radio as Alnwick Town Council presented them with a grant of £600 to help with the cost of their licences and insurances.

Cllr Dianne Watson visited the station to meet some of the volunteer presenters at the community radio station which broadcasts across Alnwick and district every day reaching around 10,000 potential listeners.

Cllr Watson said: “The radio station has a core team who support around 35 to 40 adults aged 18 – 70+, and additionally, they have around 10 youngsters broadcasting their own shows including those featuring Barndale School and the 2nd Alnwick Girl Guides.

“The grant was authorised at Alnwick Town Council’s finance and policy committee who were pleased to support Lionheart Radio’s team of volunteers who are committed to providing this popular service to local residents.”