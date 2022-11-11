Following the fantastic response to the first of the Lindisfarne Story UK tour earlier this year, the duo have announced a second run of nationwide dates in November, with a very special sell out show in North Shields, the town where Lindisfarne began.

The final tour performance will take place in North Shields on November 26 for The People’s Kitchen. Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell’s performance will celebrate 50 years of Fog on the Tyne, the album which escalated the band to worldwide acclaim.

It was the UK’s biggest selling album in 1971, and Ray and Billy tell its remarkable story with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite Lindisfarne songs and tales from life on the road and in the recording studio.

Ray and Billy with guitar with volunteers from The People’s Kitchen.

Maggie Pavlou, trustee of The People’s Kitchen, said: “If you mention Newcastle to anybody, it isn’t long before they mention Lindisfarne and the Fog on the Tyne. It’s amazing that this album’s 50th birthday celebration is now helping us to look after the city’s most vulnerable people thanks to these two Geordie Legends.”