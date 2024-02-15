Lindisfarne Priory features in new collection of Viking-themed Royal Mail stamps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stamps showcase striking images of Viking artefacts and locations of significance from around the UK, including Lindisfarne Priory in Northumberland, whose historic raid traditionally marks the beginning of the Viking Age in Britain.

The collection also includes an iron, silver and copper sword found in Temple, London, a silver penny minted in York, a silver penannular brooch in Penrith, Cumbria, Norse settlement remains in Jarlshof, Shetland, an antler comb and case from Coppergate, York, a gilded bronze brooch in Pitney, Somerset and a Hogback gravestone from Govan Old, Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the team at the Jorvick Viking Centre, Royal Mail also worked closely with Dr Gareth Williams, curator at the British Museum, and Thomas Williams, author of Viking Britain and Viking London, and previous curator at the British Museum.

The stamps are available to pre-order.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy said: “If anyone was to ask ‘what did the Vikings ever do for us?’ the answer is that they transformed Britain and left an enduring influence on the languages, economy, society and political geography of the UK forever.

"Their impact was enormous and cannot be overlooked. We hope these stamps will inspire people to explore this fascinating period in Britain's history further.”

David Jennings, chief executive of York archaeology, the charity that operates Jorvick Viking Centre, commented: “The finds at Coppergate fundamentally changed our understanding of how the Vikings lived in England, and Jorvick Viking Centre put York’s Norse heritage on the international map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After over 40 years, and with over 20 million visitors passing through our doors, it is a real honour to be featured on these stamps and be part of this unique celebration of Viking culture.”