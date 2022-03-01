Lindisfarne band back community buyout as progress continues

David Catterall addresses the public meeting.

And a group of residents aiming to purchase The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe have received another video message of support from famous faces.

After supportive words from Robson Green and Hairy Biker Si King, members of the band Lindisfarne are also backing the community buyout campaign.

A total of £194,000 has been raised so far and although £296,000 is the target amount – which includes the purchase price, refurbishments and improvements – this figure is likely to reduce because the team has been offered a considerable amount of volunteer labour.

Fundraising events have included a recent art sale that raised £1,169. The artworks had been donated by a range of different and talented artists.

The purchase deadline is March 29 in order to comply with the terms of the ACV (Asset of Community Value).

The video message from Steve Daggett and Rod Clements of Lindisfarne includes the following: “We would like to wish you all the best in your efforts to secure funding to reopen The Fishers Arms as a community pub.

“We’ll be the first there when you open.”

Another public meeting was recently held in Horncliffe Memorial Hall. David Catterall was the guest speaker.

A spokeswoman for the campaign’s steering committee said: “The meeting was very well attended and there was a buzz in the room as we come closer to achieving our goal.

“David Catterall represents Ye Olde Cross in Ryton, who have managed to buy their pub and successfully run it for the community.

“He has given us a lot of help and advice, which has been invaluable in advancing our campaign.

“Our local breweries ‘First and Last’ and ‘Cheviot’ are also backing our efforts with funding and we now feel very confident that we can save our darling pub for future generations.