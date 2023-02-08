The events are taking place between 11am and 2pm on February 19, March 11 and March 25.

Couples will have the chance to view multiple room set-ups and meet with the venue’s expert wedding team to discuss possibilities for their big day.

Selected open days also include local recommended suppliers to spark inspiration as wedding planning begins, from florists and wedding cake makers to entertainment providers.

Linden Hall Hotel.

Emma Benson, weddings marketing manager, said: “Our specialist wedding coordinators can support couples on every step of their wedding journey from venue hire, catering and entertainment to personal touches.

"With years of experience, they have delivered on many traditional or more unique requests for couples, but it all begins with finding the venue to tie the knot.

“Our open days are the ideal opportunity to ask those burning questions to the experts.”