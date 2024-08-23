Lilidorei visitor attraction in Alnwick to host adults-only event
The venue’s party night event on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26 invites guests to explore Lilidorei after hours from 6pm-9pm, climb the night away on the world’s biggest play structure and get their dancing shoes on to some nostalgic party tunes from the 90’s and 00’s for a one-off night to remember.
The Groggery will be open for food and snacks throughout, and guests can also enjoy the bar’s soft and alcoholic beverages.
Ian McAllister, head of marketing at The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, said: “Since opening Lilidorei last year, we have had a huge response from adults saying how much they enjoyed the village and play structure.
“So we thought it only right to open it up for a rare adults-only night that invites guests to leave the kids at home, release their inner child and have some fun.
“The carefully selected DJ tunes aim to stir up some nostalgia and allow adults to let their hair down and dance the night away with friends.”
Terms and conditions apply including no glass allowed and only alcohol purchased on-site will be permitted, with the safety of the event being a top priority.
“Although there is a bar on-site, we do ask that all adults drink and act responsibly on and around the play structure and village,” said Ian.
“With proceeds going to The Alnwick Garden Trust, this is just another way we can continue to help support our local community through the array of programmes we offer.”
The Alnwick Garden Trust supports those in the region who need it most. Overseeing a range of charitable programmes, its primary objectives are to improve wellbeing, educate and empower the most vulnerable community members of all ages, with some of them helping to combat isolation and drug misuse.
Tickets can be pre-ordered at https://www.lilidoreialnwick.co.uk/events/adults-only-night/
