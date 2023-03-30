Lilidorei, the one-of-a-kind magical village where it’s Christmas all year round has been ranked by The Times as one of the best play parks in the UK.

It is hoped that the £15.5 million playground will bring as many as 280,000 people to Northumberland, boosting the economy of Alnwick and the surrounding area by tens of millions of pounds over the next decade.

Ian McAllister, head of marketing and communications, said: “To be named as one of the seven best adventure playgrounds before we’ve even opened is absolutely incredible.

Lilidorei was ranked as one of the best adventure playgrounds in the UK. Picture Phil Wilkinson

"We have hosted various school groups during construction and I’m sure that they will all agree with The Times – one child actually said ‘that was the best day of my life!’”

Alnwick Garden will be announcing the opening date soon after receiving great interest already.

Ian added: “We will be announcing our opening date imminently and have already seen a huge uptake of the tickets that we have made available for the summer holidays.

"We really can’t wait to open and show everyone that there is so much more to do that just to play on the worlds largest play structure.”

Children from St Paul’s Catholic Primary School in Alnwick were given the chance to visit and explore the new Lillidorei play site at Alnwick Garden, due to open shortly. Picture Phil Wilkinson

Speaking of Lilidorei, The Times wrote: “The Duchess of Northumberland is a big kid at heart, splashing £15 million on Lilidorei, aka the world’s largest play structure, in a forest clearing within the grounds of Alnwick Castle.

"It’s due to open at Easter, but it will be Christmas year round in this mythical wonderland where little ones will discover elves, goblins and pixies hiding inside gingerbread houses and slides as tall as eight-storey buildings — all adorned with 20 miles of fairy lights.

"It’s a dream for adults too and the all-natural design means there’s no plastic in sight (adults £12, over-2s £15, under-2s free; lilidoreialnwick.co.uk).

"At Bamburgh beach nearby, there’s also a new fully wheelchair-accessible playground with a pirate ship. Stay at the Cookie Jar in the centre of Alnwick, on the castle doorstep.”

Lillidorei will be the biggest play structure in the world. Picture Phil Wilkinson

