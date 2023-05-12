Flamboyant costumes Lilidorei visitors can expect to see when they meet the Secret Keepers.

Created by renowned fashion, costume and set designer Paul Shriek, the Secret Keepers and Storytellers are the only humans who reside in Lilidorei, under the rule of Lord Elfwin.

A creative force behind the costume and stage designs of pantomimes and shows across the UK for over a decade, the award-winning designer has been working his magic to create the colourful couture designs to spark intrigue and imagination for guests.

He said: “It has been an absolute thrill to be involved in this creative challenge. In this digital age, it is exciting to be a part of the Lilidorei adventure that encourages exploration, imagination and unravels a little bit of magic.

Lilidorei costume.

“I designed the outrageous hats and flamboyant suits to captivate and help bring all of the secrets and stories of Lilidorei to life.”

Open to the public from May 25, the £15.5m project is the brainchild of the Duchess of Northumberland, who wanted to create a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions.

Helped by the Secret Keepers, the hidden wonderland is designed to encourage children to use their own imagination to uncover the secrets of Lilidorei and its many clans, who plan for Christmas all year round.

Head of Play at Lilidorei, Nathan Bonk, said: “Paul has a rare gift of visioning truly innovative dreams and ideas so he was the ideal choice to bring on board to help create the costumes for us.

Costumes to be worn by Secret Keepers at Lilidorei.

“His designs are in a class of their own and he has risen to the challenge to create extravagant, show-stopping outfits which will only help bring more of the magic to our fantastical village.”

Paul has enjoyed a long career in fashion having designs sold in Topshop in the 80’s and acted as fashion consultant on music show The Tube, before moving his work into the world of theatre and costume design.

Presale tickets are available now. Each session lasts two hours 45 minutes and guests can book one of three sessions between 9am and 7pm.