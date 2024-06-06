Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden is aiming to break the world record for the greatest number of fairies in one place.

Its Secret Keepers are urging the global community of fairies to join together at the mythical village on Saturday, June 22 – International Fairies Day.

The aim is to beat the current world record of 878 fairies in one place and at the same time, held by the Anna Hope UK charity since 2018.

Lilidorei head of play, Nathan Bonk said: “Four fairies have been falsely jailed for crimes they did not commit and we urgently need the help of all children and adults to help free them.

An world record attempt is being planned at Lilidorei.

“A condition of their bail is to ensure that all visitors dress as a range of fairies including pixies and sprites, so that we can beat the current world record and free them from the jail.

“It would be a monumental achievement to see hundreds of families getting into the spirit, and enjoying a fun-filled day while making history.”

Lilidorei will be open from 10am until 5pm for all visitors, with the official fairy headcount taking place at the world's largest play structure, Elfwin Drin, at 3pm.

From 5pm to 7pm, visitors can enjoy a free disco and party games with the Secret Keepers and all entry fees taken on the day will be donated to The Alnwick Garden Trust’s Get on Board fundraiser. This will provide complimentary bus services for the Free School Friday initiative.

Party games include axe throwing, hula-hooping, juggling, stories, songs, and more. Food and drink stalls will remain open.