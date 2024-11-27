There was a large turnout to enjoy the festivities. Picture by Susan Barwood.There was a large turnout to enjoy the festivities. Picture by Susan Barwood.
There was a large turnout to enjoy the festivities. Picture by Susan Barwood.

Lights, lantern parade and music get residents in Rothbury into the festive spirit

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:29 BST
After some early morning snow, the weather eased enough for the Rothbury Christmas Lights switch-on event to go ahead as planned.

It was a lovely evening with a large turnout, the remaining snow providing the perfect backdrop to the celebrations. This year saw the realisation of a long held ambition, with the addition of ‘Baubles on the Bridge’.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The Rothbury Highland Pipe Band led the Lantern Parade down Front Street ahead of the switch-on and then played everyone into Rothbury All Saints Church for performances by local schoolchildren.

“Santa even made an appearance at the end to say how much he had enjoyed the evening.

“Thanks to everyone involved and to the local community for their support for this wonderful annual event.

“We would also like to thank county councillor Steven Bridgett and the council’s street lighting team for funding and installing the commando sockets on the bridge, the council’s Community Chest fund, Alan Arkle & Son and Storey & Edmondson for funding the baubles, Kevin Nicholson for making them and Alncom for hanging them.”

Alfie Walker switched on this year's Christmas lights.

1. Christmas lights celebration in Rothbury

Alfie Walker switched on this year's Christmas lights. Photo: Susan Barwood

Christmas lights on Rothbury Bridge.

2. Baubles on the Bridge

Christmas lights on Rothbury Bridge. Photo: Susan Barwood

A group of children get ready to sing.

3. The Children's Concert at All Saints Church Rothbury 1

A group of children get ready to sing. Photo: Susan Barwood

The concert included solo performances.

4. The Children's Concert at All Saints Church Rothbury 2

The concert included solo performances. Photo: Susan Barwood

