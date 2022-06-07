The Lighthouse Family at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival in 2016.

North Tyneside Council has started negotiations with a new act to headline this year’s Festival – taking place from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10 – following the news that the Lighthouse Family are unable to perform.

The popular two piece, who were due to headline the Saturday of the festival, have today announced they are no longer touring together or making studio albums as a band going forward.

Anyone with a ticket for the event will be contacted directly by the website where they bought the ticket to arrange a refund and it is hoped that a replacement artist will be announced soon.

The popular music festival is set in front of an incredible coastal backdrop in the grounds of Tynemouth Priory.

As well as a packed music line up, anyone can enjoy a range of street entertainment, music shows, a parade and more.

Brit Award-winning rockers Keane will headline the Friday night of the festival, with special guest Eliza Shaddad.

The Sunday of the festival will be headlined by pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, with support from platinum-selling folk guitarist Newton Faulkner.

Cllr Carl Johnson, North Tyneside Council’s Deputy Mayor and Cabinet member for Culture, Tourism and Events, said. “We were extremely disappointed to hear that the Lighthouse Family are no longer performing together and will be unable to play their headline slot at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

“A sell-out audience have held onto their tickets throughout the pandemic, and like us, they were looking forward to the performance. However, the decision to pull out of the show has been made by the band leaving us all bitterly disappointed.

“Our festival team works throughout the year to put on an incredible show and are exploring all avenues to get a new headliner set up – as soon as we have a name confirmed we will communicate this and the new details to purchase a ticket.

“Thanks to all ticket holders for their understanding and apologies again for any disappointment. The show must go on and we know this year’s festival will still be a huge success.”