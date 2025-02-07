The licensee of the Tap and Spile in Morpeth has been recognised for her work.

Margo Boyle has been in the pub industry for 44 years in total and she started her journey at the establishment in Manchester Street with her late and much-loved husband Alan on February 14, 1992.

Now, almost 33 years later, her daughter Nicola and her granddaughters all support her in its operation and its customers include a loyal band of regulars.

The Tap and Spile is a Stonegate Group pub and the company honoured her efforts by presenting her with a lifetime achievement award at its Stars of Stonegate event in London earlier this week.

Margo Boyle with her award at the event in London and Margo and daughter Nicola pictured during the party at the Tap and Spile. Nicola could not attend the event in London due to injury.

Margo, who turns 80 later this month, said: “I wasn’t told about the award beforehand.

“I just thought I had been invited to represent the North East at the event, so I was absolutely gobsmacked. I was very emotional.

“A party was organised at the Tap and Spile for the following day when I returned from London and that was also a lovely surprise. I’m grateful to everyone who attended.”

She added: “We hope that we will continue to get good support from the Morpeth community.”

As part of her award, Margo received a £500 lifestyle voucher and £2,000 trade credit.

Over the years, the Tap and Spile has won multiple CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) awards and it achieved Best Pub in South East Northumberland for eight consecutive years.

There are a range of fundraising activities at the pub, in particular the annual domino competition held every September in memory of her late husband.

The fundraising has seen donations being made to charities such as North of England Children’s Cancer Research (now Children’s Cancer North), Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

In addition, Margo said there are clubs at the pub on Wednesdays and Fridays and quite a few of the people coming along are retired people living on their own who enjoy the company.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “The Stars of Stonegate awards ceremony recognised brilliant publicans in our leased and tenanted division.

“This well-deserved accolade for Margo recognises her incredible dedication to the pub and her local community.”