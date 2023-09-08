News you can trust since 1854
Lifesaving Operations Director Commendation for Berwick RNLI crew

Six Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI crew members were given a surprise when they turned up for their regular voluntary training night.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST
In attendance was RNLI Head of Region North and East Ross Barraclough, who firstly thanked the team for their on-going commitment to saving lives at sea.

He then went on to present coxswain Robert Frost, mechanic Phil Paterson and crew Amy Faragher, Jack Laing, Ryan Dalrymple and William Lowe with a special award – the Lifesaving Operations Director Commendation.

It recognised the efforts of these six people when they went out earlier this year on the Mersey all-weather lifeboat to rescue a casualty who was very distressed out in the water at sea in the Spittal area.

From left, Jack Laing, Amy Faragher, Robert Frost, William Lowe, Ryan Dalrymple and Phil Paterson.From left, Jack Laing, Amy Faragher, Robert Frost, William Lowe, Ryan Dalrymple and Phil Paterson.
From left, Jack Laing, Amy Faragher, Robert Frost, William Lowe, Ryan Dalrymple and Phil Paterson.
On the day (April 5), Amy and Jack were kitted up into dry suits then both lowered over the side of the lifeboat by the other crew members so they could swim towards the person in trouble and bring them back up to the awaiting crew safely.

The Commendation from Lifesaving Operations Director John Payne included the following: “Working as a team, with commendable professionalism, you approached the casualty and conducted a dignified and compassionate rescue before passing them into the care of the emergency services. One life was saved.

“On behalf of the RNLI, I would like to express my sincere thanks for your dedication and service. Your on-going determination to saving lives at sea is greatly appreciated.”

Berwick Lifeboats Operations Manager Kevin Knox said: “Well done all of you from all of us at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station. You did our station proud!”

