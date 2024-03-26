Life's a beach at Lilidorei as Alnwick visitor attraction unveils its latest development

The magical village of Lillidorei has transformed its former village green into an interactive beach area.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT
Three new giant sandpits have been unveiled, just in time for Easter half term, in front of Elfwin Drin castle, the world’s largest play structure.

The Alnwick Garden Trust has delivered the new play area to bring a fresh element to the £15.5m village, home to its nine mythical clans, for children to explore and relax in, bringing a taste of the seaside to its rural gardens.

Lilidorei was launched last year by the Duchess of Northumberland to encourage children to enter a world of magic and intrigue, use their imaginations and create their own narrative.

The beach is situated in front of Elfwin Drin castle.

Carefully assembled across the 10 metre-squared area, the new development signals The Alnwick Garden’s plans to continuously provide new experiences as part of the enchanting theme of Lilidorei which is crafted entirely from natural materials.

“With three being the ‘magic’ number, these individual giant sand pits are aimed to serve as another canvas for imaginative play,” said Mark Brassell, CEO of Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden.

“Not only is playing with sand fun, but it has loads of great educational benefits for young children from learning to cooperate, sculpt and build, to improve hand-eye coordination and improve overall sensory development.

“Every aspect of Lilidorei is designed with our visitors in mind, and the ‘beach’ is no exception, especially coming into the warmer months.”

Acquired from Fife Silica Sands, a division of Patersons of Greenoakhill Ltd, the sand was specifically chosen for its safety and cleanliness.

