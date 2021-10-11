Lifeboat helps rescue man who fell from Northumberland cliff

Amble's Mildred Holcroft inshore lifeboat. Picture by Andrew Mounsey.

Emergency teams were called out after the alarm was raised at 1.30pm on Saturday (October 9).

A crew from Amble RNLI inshore lifeboat ‘Mildred Holcroft’ was requested to attend the incident by Humber Coastguard due to the location of the casualty.

Local Coastguard and paramedics were attending to a casualty on the rocks below signal cottage south of Amble.

The casualty had suffered a broken ankle when he fell from the cliff and the coastguard decided that it was too dangerous to haul him up the cliff or carry him around the slippery rock to safety.

The Lifeboat went as close as possible from the sea and transferred the casualty to the boat.

With paramedics aboard the lifeboat, they brought him to the lifeboat station where an ambulance was waiting.