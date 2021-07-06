Lifeboat called to tow fishing boat following mechanical trouble off Northumberland coast

The fishing vessel was towed back to North Shields.

Rescue teams from Tynemouth RNLI were called at 3.10am this morning, July 6 after a fishing boat reported it was having mechanical trouble between Newbiggin and Cresswell.

Crews rigged up a tow to bring the vessel back to North Shields.

The fishing boat was finally moored up at Royal Quays two hours later before the lifeboat returned to station at 6.30am and was made ready for service again by the crew.

A Tynemouth RNLI spokesperson said: “The lifeboat launched and make good speed to the vessel, establishing a tow back to North Shields.

"A crew member went abroad the fishing vessel and It took two hours to get back to the Tyne.

“The fishing vessel was moored up at Royal Quays and the lifeboat returned to station at 6:30am and was made ready for service again by the crew.”

