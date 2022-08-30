Lifeboat and Coastguard deployed to rescue people stranded on Holy Island Causeway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seahouses lifeboat was launched at 5.51pm today (August 30) after being alerted to the situation.

An updated statement from the Coastguard said: “Six people have been picked up by the RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses and safely returned to shore.”

The update follows on from an earlier statement which said: “HM Coastguard rescue teams from Holy Island and Berwick, as well as a RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses, are helping people stuck on Holy Island Causeway.”

The Coastguard and RNLI were deployed to rescue people stranded on Holy Island causeway. Picture by Jane Coltman