Lifeboat and Coastguard deployed to rescue people stranded on Holy Island Causeway

The Coastguard and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) were deployed to rescue people stranded on Holy Island Causeway.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:41 pm

Seahouses lifeboat was launched at 5.51pm today (August 30) after being alerted to the situation.

An updated statement from the Coastguard said: “Six people have been picked up by the RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses and safely returned to shore.”

The update follows on from an earlier statement which said: “HM Coastguard rescue teams from Holy Island and Berwick, as well as a RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses, are helping people stuck on Holy Island Causeway.”

The Coastguard and RNLI were deployed to rescue people stranded on Holy Island causeway. Picture by Jane Coltman

