Life-threatening winds set to cause chaos in Northumberland

Storm Dudley is set to hit Northumberland, closely followed by Storm Eunice.

Initially, the weather forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind. However, as of this afternoon (Monday), there is an amber warning in place as well.

The Met Office says Storm Dudley is expected to affect the north east on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of "very strong and disruptive winds."

Storm Eunice is then set to batter the UK on Friday, also bringing strong winds and "flying debris."

The amber warning for wind is currently in place from Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm to Thursday, February 17 at 9am.

And a yellow warning for wind has now been issued for between 3pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

An additional yellow warning for wind is also in place from midnight on Friday morning until 9pm the same day, as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close.

The Met Office has also warned of injuries and a danger to life from both storms is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The public has also been warned to beware of falling trees and damage to buildings. Power cuts are also likely, and phone coverage could be affected.

Looking at the Met Office forecast for today, cloudy weather and heavy rain at times have been predicted for Northumberland, with temperatures nearing average.

As night time rolls around things are set to turn clearer, with possible rain and hill snow likely as the minimum temperature drops to -1C.

Tomorrow will be wet and windy initially followed by sunshine and showers, some wintry over higher ground.

The full forecast for between February 18 and February 27 reads: "Looking to become increasingly unsettled through the start of this period, feeling cold with sunny spells and wintry showers to the north, while central and southern areas are expected to be cloudier with some rain, potentially heavy.

"Perhaps some disruptive winds accompanied by rain and short-lived snow by the end of the week.