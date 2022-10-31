Bob Biggs was named in the late Queen Elizabeth II New Year’s Honours List for his 22 years working in lieutenancy and he received his medal from The Duchess of Northumberland during a special ceremony at Alnwick Castle this week.

The Member of The Royal Victoria Order is a special mark of honour conferred for extraordinary, important or personal services to the Sovereign.

This has made the presentation even more poignant for Bob given the death of the Queen in September as he was heavily involved in making arrangements in respect of Operation London Bridge, the Queen’s funeral plans.

The Duchess of Northumberland presents the MVO honour to Bob Biggs and The Duchess with the late Queen Elizabeth II during her 2011 visit to Alnwick.

Bob, who worked for Northumberland County Council, was appointed Deputy Clerk to the Lieutenancy in 1999 and is in effect the right-hand man of The Duchess in her work as Lord Lieutenant – the monarch’s official representative in the county.

The Duchess said: “Bob is the lynchpin for every event the lieutenancy hosts, whether it be a royal visit, my annual garden party for volunteers or a visit to a school.

“Thanks to his experience and knowledge of the county and its people, these events are always very successful and enjoyed by all.

“Bob is incredibly well-respected by everyone in the lieutenancy and held in the highest of regard by us all. He is totally dedicated to his role – even when on holiday in the remotest of countries, he will manage to find wi-fi to enable him to keep in touch.

“He also has a great sense of humour and great people skills with a natural ability to diffuse any concerns, ensuring all events run smoothly.

“Bob does not relish being centre of attention, much preferring to stay firmly in the background, but the time has come to shine the spotlight his way.”

Following a family holiday to Kenya in 2005, Bob was struck by the poverty in the area and once home he immediately started a mammoth fundraising effort in order to help.