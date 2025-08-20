A supermarket chain has unveiled a proposal for a new store off Callerton Lane in Ponteland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public can see the plans for the facility on the site of the former Lane Nurseries and have their say at an information event.

Lidl says if it is approved, the multi-million pound development would create around 40 new jobs for local residents and improve local shopping choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store would feature the discounter’s fan favourite in-store bakery and the iconic ‘Middle of Lidl’ and shoppers would also have access to customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

A CGI image for the proposed new Lidl store off Callerton Lane in Ponteland.

It has been sensitively designed to fit in with the character of its surroundings, with landscaping and tree planting across the site.

The new supermarket would be powered by solar panels on the roof and served by bicycle parking, plenty of car parking including dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking bays, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

David Murphy, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re excited to officially start our journey in bringing a new Lidl store to Ponteland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our plans for a state-of-the-art, modern store would deliver a significant boost to the local economy, enhance local shopping options and provide much-needed access to Lidl’s high quality, affordable products.

“We want to hear directly from the local community and hope as many as possible can attend our event.”

The in-person information event will take place on Tuesday, September 2 from 5pm to 7.30pm at The Hive, Ponteland Leisure Centre, Callerton Lane.

Residents can view the proposals, speak to the development team directly and help shape the future of Lidl in Ponteland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can also provide feedback via the Freepost form that was delivered locally, online at ponteland.newsite.lidl.co.uk by phone on 0800 089 0361 or by email – [email protected]

Lidl says that it intends to submit a planning application for the store, which would sit on the northern section of the wider site. A planning application for the southern section of the site would come forward at a later date.

Whilst discussions are on-going about the use of this land parcel, it is anticipated that it could be suitable for a specialist residential use such as retirement living or similar.