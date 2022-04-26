Lidl seeking new store sites in Northumberland, with thousands up for grabs as finder's fees

The supermarket giant, which is investing £1.3billion in its expansion nationwide, is offering a finder’s fee to members of the public who successfully identify suitable locations.

Berwick, Cramlington and Ponteland are among the areas in Northumberland where it is seeking to build or create new stores.

The finder’s fee will be either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5million site purchase.

Lidl is looking for new sites across the North East.

Lidl’s site requirements are as follows: prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow;

freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities;

unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces;

1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes;

town centre or edge of centre and retail parks.

The full list of North East locations (in alphabetical order) is as follows: Benton, Berwick, Boldon, Chester-le-Street, Cramlington, Darlington, Eston, Gateshead, Jarrow, Marske, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Newton Aycliffe, North Shields, Ponteland, Prudhoe, Redcar, Saltburn, Seaham, Sedgefield, Shiremoor, South Shields, Stanley, Stockton, Stokesley, Sunderland, Thornaby, Tynemouth, Whitley Bay.

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s property team with further details.