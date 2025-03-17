Lidl has announced that its new Berwick store at Tweedbank Retail Park will open on Thursday (March 20).

The opening will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor John Robertson, Mayoress Anne Robertson and a town crier.

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays, providing the community with access to Lidl’s award-winning range of high-quality products.

Local shoppers can look forward to Lidl Plus offers and complimentary food sampling throughout the opening weekend.

The unit for Lidl at Tweedbank Retail Park pictured a few weeks ago.

Spanning 1,314m², the store will feature the discounter’s renowned bakery, popular Middle of Lidl and customer facilities, including a toilet and baby-changing station.

Outside, there is ample shared parking for cars and bicycles – including electric vehicle charging points.

In a boost for the local economy, the multi-million-pound investment is also creating around 40 new jobs, with colleagues receiving one of the highest rates of pay in the sector.

David Murphy, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re delighted to announce that our first ever store in Berwick will be opening up on March 20.

“It’s fantastic to be joining the community, bringing those in the area the convenience of high-quality, affordable shopping right on their doorstep.

“As well as investing in the local economy, we’re proud to be creating new jobs – with all colleagues receiving one of the highest rates of pay in the sector.

“We can’t wait to welcome shoppers through our doors and become part of the Berwick community.”