Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pride Action North, an LGBTQIA+ charity based in Ashington and serving the north of England, hosted the event for over 250 people earlier this month.

At the awards ceremony, Jaccountancy won the business award, Be Media won the youth achievement award, and Mortal Fools won the third sector award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Taylor-McKnight won the ally award and Dianne Graham was presented with the lifetime achievement award.

Guests enjoyed a series of performances at Pride Action North's event. (Photo by Pride Action North)

There was also a series of live musical and theatre performances during the event.

Darren Irvine-Duffy, chair of Pride Action North, said: “It is such an honour to be a part of such a fabulous charity bringing visibility to LGBTQIA+ communities across the North.