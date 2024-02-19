LGBTQIA+ charity Pride Action North hosts fundraising ball and awards
Pride Action North, an LGBTQIA+ charity based in Ashington and serving the north of England, hosted the event for over 250 people earlier this month.
At the awards ceremony, Jaccountancy won the business award, Be Media won the youth achievement award, and Mortal Fools won the third sector award.
Kevin Taylor-McKnight won the ally award and Dianne Graham was presented with the lifetime achievement award.
There was also a series of live musical and theatre performances during the event.
Darren Irvine-Duffy, chair of Pride Action North, said: “It is such an honour to be a part of such a fabulous charity bringing visibility to LGBTQIA+ communities across the North.
“I would like to thank our sponsors for the evening: Newcastle Building Society, Square One, Silk Route Spirits, 32 West, Ability Consultants, and Fluid Bookkeeping, along with so many others who made this event possible. Truly, together we are stronger.”