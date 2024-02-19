News you can trust since 1854
LGBTQIA+ charity Pride Action North hosts fundraising ball and awards

A Northumberland based charity has hosted its first ever fundraising ball and awards.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:07 GMT
Pride Action North, an LGBTQIA+ charity based in Ashington and serving the north of England, hosted the event for over 250 people earlier this month.

At the awards ceremony, Jaccountancy won the business award, Be Media won the youth achievement award, and Mortal Fools won the third sector award.

Kevin Taylor-McKnight won the ally award and Dianne Graham was presented with the lifetime achievement award.

Guests enjoyed a series of performances at Pride Action North's event. (Photo by Pride Action North)Guests enjoyed a series of performances at Pride Action North's event. (Photo by Pride Action North)
There was also a series of live musical and theatre performances during the event.

Darren Irvine-Duffy, chair of Pride Action North, said: “It is such an honour to be a part of such a fabulous charity bringing visibility to LGBTQIA+ communities across the North.

“I would like to thank our sponsors for the evening: Newcastle Building Society, Square One, Silk Route Spirits, 32 West, Ability Consultants, and Fluid Bookkeeping, along with so many others who made this event possible. Truly, together we are stronger.”

