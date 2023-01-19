Let's get physical - Northumbria Healthcare trust vows to build on good work started during two-year project
A two-year ‘Active Hospitals’ project which aimed to encourage NHS staff to be more active has been hailed a success.
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was just one of four organisations in the country which took part in the initiative.
And now it has concluded, the trust has released a report detailing the progress which has been made.
Hundreds of staff in roles across the hospital workforce have used physical activity training to boost their confidence in supporting patients to move more and stay active.
In the case of staff well-being, the project tied in with efforts already underway at Northumbria Healthcare to support employees which had been present before Covid-19, but were certainly put into sharp focus during the pandemic.
Jill Harland, Northumbria Healthcare’s consultant in public health, said: “We may have come to the end of the two-year national pilot, but this is certainly not it for Active Hospitals at Northumbria.
“As a trust, we are committed to building on the good work that has been started. We know how important physical activity is for both patients and staff and it plays a key role in the recently-signed Health Weight Declaration.
“From maternity to oncology, Parkinson’s to pre-operative patients, the pilot has underlined that moving more, in whatever way works for you, is key to remaining healthy and supporting recovery.”
An inspiring film about a group of North East midwives who discovered the physical, mental and social benefits of sea swimming is just one legacy of the project.
The Northumbria Mermids, as the sea swimming group calls itself, formed at the time, but continues to reap the benefits to this day.