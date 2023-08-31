After the closure of the village store and Post Office last autumn, local volunteers formed a steering group taking steps to re-open the shop as a community-owned and run, non-profit-taking, shop with community-focused services and registered it as a Community Benefit Society in January.

Northumberland Estates extensively repaired the shop and funding for additional improvements and re-opening the shop have been obtained from grants, donations and a community share offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 28 the village shop opened its doors to the public with a soft launch so that volunteers can get up to speed and be educated on operating a shop.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop has had a full refurbishment.

The opening of the shop has provided the village with a welcome boost as its only pub, which closed over three years ago, still has yet to reopen.

Tony Dee, chairman of the shop committee said: “The comments have been good, for the people that have come in they're happy to see the shop back. It's sort of a mixture of curiosity and I suppose in the early stages we have to get people used to the fact that the shop is there and they can actually buy stuff.”

The shop’s stock includes lots of locally sourced groceries, including baked goods for people to sit and have a chat with a hot drink and a tray bake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is running with experimental opening hours to test what times would be best for trading and will be operating with mostly volunteers.

Lesbury shop exterior before its opening.

The committee are currently looking for both someone to fill the role of a permanent, part time assistant at the weekends and more volunteers to join their team.

The committee have also taken on the task of ordering newspapers, enabling them to provide an extended service when they were previously working with the Alnmouth Post Office to provide them to locals. Newspapers and magazines are important to the viability of the community shop and the more local customer orders placed, the more viable the shop will be.