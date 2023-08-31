News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Lesbury Village Shop now open and proudly run by the community

The village shop in Lesbury is back open as a community-run business full of local produce and providing much needed services.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

After the closure of the village store and Post Office last autumn, local volunteers formed a steering group taking steps to re-open the shop as a community-owned and run, non-profit-taking, shop with community-focused services and registered it as a Community Benefit Society in January.

Northumberland Estates extensively repaired the shop and funding for additional improvements and re-opening the shop have been obtained from grants, donations and a community share offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On August 28 the village shop opened its doors to the public with a soft launch so that volunteers can get up to speed and be educated on operating a shop.

The shop has had a full refurbishment.The shop has had a full refurbishment.
The shop has had a full refurbishment.
Most Popular

The opening of the shop has provided the village with a welcome boost as its only pub, which closed over three years ago, still has yet to reopen.

Tony Dee, chairman of the shop committee said: “The comments have been good, for the people that have come in they're happy to see the shop back. It's sort of a mixture of curiosity and I suppose in the early stages we have to get people used to the fact that the shop is there and they can actually buy stuff.”

The shop’s stock includes lots of locally sourced groceries, including baked goods for people to sit and have a chat with a hot drink and a tray bake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is running with experimental opening hours to test what times would be best for trading and will be operating with mostly volunteers.

Lesbury shop exterior before its opening.Lesbury shop exterior before its opening.
Lesbury shop exterior before its opening.

The committee are currently looking for both someone to fill the role of a permanent, part time assistant at the weekends and more volunteers to join their team.

The committee have also taken on the task of ordering newspapers, enabling them to provide an extended service when they were previously working with the Alnmouth Post Office to provide them to locals. Newspapers and magazines are important to the viability of the community shop and the more local customer orders placed, the more viable the shop will be.

For more information such as opening times, the job and volunteer applications, and newspaper orders, please visit the Lesbury Community Shop website.

Related topics:LesburyPost Office