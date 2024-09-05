Lesbury Community Shop volunteers are happy to see the shop continue to be a part of their community.

The one year anniversary of a community-run shop has been celebrated by residents who have enjoyed having the much-needed service back in the village.

After the closure of the village store and Post Office in 2022, volunteers formed a steering group and took steps to re-open the shop as a community-owned and run, non-profit-taking, shop with community-focused services.

It was registered as a Community Benefit Society in 2023 and has since become a place to pick up some essential groceries and meet with friends.

Volunteers, shop committee and residents gathered at The Coach Inn in Lesbury to celebrate the shop’s one year anniversary and to hear about the extent of its success as well as plans for the future.

Shop committee member, Mandy Drake, said: “I think it's been really amazing. I think to start with limited stock we've been able to develop what we offer, particularly sourcing the local stuff.

"We now know that we get lots of passing tradesmen who come in and want sandwiches and snacks so we've got to develop that. People want fresh fruit and veg, so we've got that.

"It's really enabled us to increase our stock and hopefully people are now starting to realise that maybe you don't need to go to Sainsbury’s so often. I've really seen a progression and increasing the number of people coming to use the shop so it's been just a delight to watch it grow over the last year.”

Recently, the shop has received a grant from the National Lottery, which will help to develop its outside space into becoming usable all year round. They hope to install an outside gazebo or protection space from the weather as well as cycle racks, a cycle repair kit and a stand to attract passing cyclists and allow villagers to bring their bikes for repairs.

The new space would also act as a social place for small groups to meet for a coffee and have a chat.

Christine Hill, a volunteer from the very beginning, said: “When it first opened up, one of my neighbours described it as looking like a ration shop. It was quite amusing but we had to start small and just had a few things before gradually, as customers came in, we got to know what they wanted.

"I think the customers liked that personal touch, that we would listen to what they wanted and actually do something about it. We did extra things like packed bags for the elderly people, and they really liked that.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, it's lifted the village up. The people who never spoke to one another now know each other and it's become a complete community. Opening the pub as well has added to it. It's now become a lot more tight-knit.”

Julie Hall, who is on the shop management team and a Lesbury parish councillor, said: “It’s all about the volunteer cohort because without everybody we wouldn't have a successful shop. Without the people at the front of house day in day out, serving customers and greeting them, being polite, we wouldn't have a successful community hub and that's what it's become, a successful community hub.”