Lesbury pub to reopen after a four-year closure
The Coach Inn, which is owned by Heineken through its Star Pubs and Bars Estate, has been taken on by well-known local pub operator, Chris Greaves, who also runs the Newcastle House in Rothbury.
It will initially serve drinks only, but the plan is to install a catering kitchen so that the pub will be able to offer a top-quality menu using locally sourced ingredients.
Two of the staff from the Newcastle House, Gemma Scollick and Tracy Hayes, will be moving to the pub and taking on roles as manager and chef.
The Coach Inn has benefited from a refresh with new décor, furniture, carpet and flooring. A new heating system has also been installed plus all the infrastructure needed to reopen.
Chris said: “I have a bit of a head start as I used to be general manager of The White Swan in Alnwick years ago and was chairman of the local Round Table. I know the area and The Coach Inn well and how important it is to community. It is an iconic place which deserves another heyday.
“The Coach Inn is a real roses around the door kind of pub in a great location on the coastal route, ideal for cyclists and walkers and motorists heading to the coast. It will be a muddy boot, dog friendly kind of pub where you can sit by the fire.
"In the summer, customers will be able to enjoy the large beer garden which can seat up to 50. We’ll put on barbecues and once the kitchen is up and running will offer alfresco dining.
“The plan is to have monthly quizzes, games nights and entertainment. We will also listen to customers to find out what they want from their local. Our first live entertainment will be on February 23 - Jason Arnup, a country and rock n roll singer – a real floor filler!
The pub opens on Friday, February 16.
Tammy Molson, Star Pubs & Bars business development manager, said: “The long-term plan is to undertake a major refurbishment with Chris in the autumn to take The Coach Inn to the next level.
"However, having listened to residents we appreciate how much they are missing having a village pub. So, we at Star Pubs & Bars and Chris and his team have gone all out to re-open the pub for the community now rather than wait till after the summer.
“Chris is a very experienced operator so will I am sure create a wonderful village pub.”