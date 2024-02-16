The Coach Inn has opened for the first time in four years as well-known local pub operator Chris Greaves, who also runs the Newcastle House in Rothbury, took on the project.

As the doors opened, residents headed straight in to have a good look at their beloved pub and settle down with a drink of choice.

They are currently serving drinks only, but there are plans to install a catering kitchen so that the pub will be able to offer a top-quality menu using locally sourced ingredients.

Staff from the Newcastle House, Gemma Scollick and Tracy Hayes, have moved into to the pub to take on roles as manager and chef and are excited to start their new journey with the place.

Gemma said: “Finally seeing people coming in the pub is just absolutely amazing.”

"We really like the idea of the community around here. Everyone's been so welcoming and we've had lots of faces coming through the door. We've had people popping in all the time and sticking their heads in. They speak to you like they already know you.

The building has benefited from a refresh with new décor, furniture, carpet and flooring as well as a newly installed heating and infrastructure.

Speaking about the atmosphere on the pub’s first opening night, Chris said: “It's been really good. I think the village has been crying out for getting their pub back and I think they're all going to be really relieved now it's back.

“The feedback I've had has been very positive. Right now it's had a refresh but all the systems, the electrical systems and all the boring stuff has all been fixed. Now it's just a case of coming in and making it into something amazing."

Tom Pattinson, a local who came to enjoy the first open evening with his wife Judy, said: “We're just so overcome because we've got our pub back. You've no idea when you work hard during the week, we need to get here and have somewhere to relax.

"This is it. Long live The Coach Inn.”

The Coach Inn opening Chris Greaves has taken on the project and is excited to see what the future holds for The Coach Inn.

The Coach Inn opening Gemma Scollick and Tracy Hayes are the Coach Inn's new chef and manager.

The Coach Inn opening The pub saw many locals come in to enjoy the atmosphere.