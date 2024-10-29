The Coach Inn in Lesbury will serve its last drinks this weekend before shutting for four weeks to allow Star Pubs to carry out the final phase of its refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since reopening after four years of closure earlier this year, on February 16, it has become a beloved asset to the village.

Now, over four weeks licensee Chris Greaves and Heineken-owned Star Pubs are completing a £330,000 refurbishment, which will see the interior redecorated – with a stylish country pub look, retained open fireplaces and new light fittings – the toilets and kitchen upgraded, and the beer garden improved with new plants, furniture and paving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub operator Chris Greaves said: "It's just going to be sympathetic to the country pub. The aim is not to rip up the character of what the pub is at the moment – it's really just to enhance it.”

Chris Greaves, Gemma Scollick and Tracy Hayes have been running the pub since February and look forward to it undergoing its final phase.

Locally sourced ingredients will be used wherever possible and a festive menu will be available from the beginning of December.

“We'll be majoring in fish and chips, steaks from local butchers and pub classics as our core menu – very much a homemade gastropub style," Chris added.

Chef Tracey Hayes will deliver pub classics done to a high standard with lighter options at lunchtime and a cracking Sunday roast thanks to the upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been open less than 12 months, the pub has been incredibly well-received in Lesbury with many making it their regular food and drink spot.

Chris said: "For the offering that we've had available, it's been very popular. We've created and maintained a regular drinking crowd and a regular eating crowd but with it only being the light bait menu, we haven't been able to fully embrace the people within the 20 minutes drive away range. That's going to be the target range moving forward.”

The Coach Inn closes on November 3 and reopens on November 29, operating with the same schedule from Wednesday to Sunday.

The popular weekly quiz will move to Sunday and around Easter or summer in 2025, they will look to operate seven days a week if business demands.