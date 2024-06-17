The pub reopened earlier this year after a four-year closure and has been embraced by the village community with its efforts to keep things fresh.

Last Thursday, the pub held a Christmas quiz and brought festive cheer to Lesbury six months early, much to the joy of pub-goers, who supported the event in full force.

Gemma Scollick, manager of The Coach Inn, said: “We suggested Christmas attire may be a fun idea not really expecting there to be much of an uptake but we could not of been more wrong.

"We had a Christmas quiz, sang Christmas songs all night and just had a jolly good community get together. We were really overwhelmed at the difference the pub is making and how people are willing to try stepping out of their comfort zones.”

With the weather being on the more disappointing side nationally, these villagers attended in full Christmas spirit, costumes and all.

1 . The Coach Inn Christmas quiz The Coach Inn Christmas quiz. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Coach Inn Christmas quiz The Coach Inn Christmas quiz Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . The Coach Inn Christmas quiz The Coach Inn Christmas quiz. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . The Coach Inn Christmas quiz The Coach Inn Christmas quiz. Photo: submitted Photo Sales