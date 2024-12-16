Lesbury Onion Club raised a significant amount of money at their autumn onion show and aim to double the value with match funding.

Club members presented a cheque for £1,100 to HospiceCare North Northumberland on Sunday.

It was accepted by hospice representative Jane Stratton with a group of members in attendance.

The onion club, which traditionally holds its annual show on the last Saturday in September, has supported the charity for several years.

The organisation requires half-a-million pounds each year to keep its crucial operation going.

HospiceCare is north Northumberland’s only local hospice providing personalised care and support to adults, carers and families whose lives are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as respiratory and heart disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

The charity has centres in Alnwick and Berwick. For more information, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk or call 01665 606515 or 01289 332290.