Lesbury Onion Club presents donation to HospiceCare North Northumberland
Club members presented a cheque for £1,100 to HospiceCare North Northumberland on Sunday.
It was accepted by hospice representative Jane Stratton with a group of members in attendance.
The onion club, which traditionally holds its annual show on the last Saturday in September, has supported the charity for several years.
The organisation requires half-a-million pounds each year to keep its crucial operation going.
HospiceCare is north Northumberland’s only local hospice providing personalised care and support to adults, carers and families whose lives are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as respiratory and heart disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.