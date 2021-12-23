Lesbury Onion Club presents donation to hospice
Lesbury Onion Club held its first show for two years in a marquee at the village cricket club in October.
Although there are just 14 members, they raised a magnificent £400 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.
This was presented to hospice representative Emma Arthur by John Ainsley (secretary) and Ray Brunton (treasurer) with a group of members in attendance.
The onion club, who traditionally holds its annual show on the last Saturday in September, has supported the charity for several years.
The organisation requires half-a-million pounds each year to keep its crucial operation going.
HospiceCare is north Northumberland’s only local hospice providing personalised care and support to adults, carers and families whose lives are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as respiratory and heart disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.
The charity has centres in Alnwick and Berwick. For more information, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk or call 01665 606515 or 01289 332290.