Lesbury Onion Club presents donation to hospice

Lesbury Onion Club has donated £400 to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Although there are just 14 members, they raised a magnificent £400 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

This was presented to hospice representative Emma Arthur by John Ainsley (secretary) and Ray Brunton (treasurer) with a group of members in attendance.

The onion club, who traditionally holds its annual show on the last Saturday in September, has supported the charity for several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation requires half-a-million pounds each year to keep its crucial operation going.

HospiceCare is north Northumberland’s only local hospice providing personalised care and support to adults, carers and families whose lives are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as respiratory and heart disease, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.