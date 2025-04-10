Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lesbury man made it to base camp of Mount Everest to raise funds for pancreatic cancer in memory of his grandad.

Matteo Neri completed the 16-day Nepal trek, walking for around 12 hours a day through Renjo La, Chlo La and Kogma La, to cover a distance of 170km.

He worked three jobs to save enough to do the climb, and through his efforts he has raised over £700 for Pancreatic Cancer UK – a charity close to his heart after losing his grandad to the disease a few years ago.

He said: “I've always had a passion for mountaineering and hiking itself, I've always done things in the Lakes and Wales and Scotland, and I've done a few mountains in North Africa.

Matteo Neri with views of Mount Everest and Ama Dablam.

“It’s one of those things where it’s such a big feat to achieve so I thought I would raise some money for a good cause whilst doing it.

“I can't stop thinking about what’s next, especially as pancreatic cancer is a really important cause. My grandad lost his life to it and aside from that its one of the most underfunded charities for cancer research and one of the most fatal as well.”

Matteo now has plans to tackle more high peaks and raise more money for charity, with a dream goal to eventually complete the full summit of Mount Everest.

He explained: "Next year I am doing Island Peak which is more challenging and I will do another fundraiser probably for the same charity and just go from there and keep trying to raise more money. I don't see why I should stop when I've raised so much just for base camp.

Matteo and Sherpa, Raj at Everest base camp.

“I've been speaking to a lot of people out here and they really inspire me, there is someone who walked from England to the top of Mount Everest to raise £500,000, I'd love to do something like that, it would make a massive difference.”

“The full summit of Everest is my life long dream, but it’s a long way down the road and there is a lot more training to do and mountains to summit before then.”

Donations to Matteo’s fundraiser can be made here.