Lesbury beekeepers win honey prizes at Warkworth Show
There was double success for Lesbury at the 150th annual Warkworth Show, when Jean Curry won the open class for runny dark honey and Christopher Benjamin won the open class for runny light honey.
By Gill Lyons
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:43 pm
Both Jean and Christopher are members of Alnwick and District Beekeepers Association and their bees can be seen happily pollinating the gardens of Lesbury.
The Alnwick association is one of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1890s. For more details visit https://alnwickbeekeepers.co.uk/
Picture and words by Gill Lyons.