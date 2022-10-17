The book, published this week, is called Written in the Stars and was launched by a devastated mum who took her toddler to hospital when she collapsed unexpectedly.

Sofia Lyons-O’Sullivan was only 15 months old and seemingly perfectly healthy, when she passed away on Easter Sunday 2020, due to a brain AVM (arteriovenous malformation) – a condition that her family was totally unaware that Sofia had and that most people have never heard of.

Sofia’s mother, Tara Lyons, 37, is editorial and production manager at Bloodhound Books and wanted to do something to support other families who find themselves in a similar devastating space due to AVMs.

Marrisse Whittaker.

She reached out to authors, asking for help to create a Christmas-themed collection of short stories dedicated to Sofia’s memory. Authors from far and wide have written stories. All net profits are in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and The Butterfly AVM Charity.

Marrisse, who has contributed a story titled ‘Still Life’, said: “I was honoured to have my short story chosen to be included in Written in the Stars.

"I normally write full length psychological crime thrillers, set in the North East and ‘Still Life’ is my first short story, but I really enjoyed writing it.

“The book hit the number one spot in Amazon Best Sellers on the very first day it became available for pre-order, which is great news for the charities.”

Sofia Lyons-O’Sullivan.