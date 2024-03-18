Lesbury Art Group set to host a fundraising exhibition for HospiceCare North Northumberland
The group has an established reputation for quality and variation in its exhibition content and there will be original paintings, prints and cards for visitors to enjoy.
The last two exhibitions raised over £1,200 for HospiceCare North Northumberland, via the ‘Big Give’ scheme, and the group are again supporting the cause.
Diane, who joined the group in 2023, said: “I really enjoy painting with this group of talented artists and I am really looking forward to the exhibition. Visitors will have such a lot to see and it’s a great exhibition space too."
The free event will be the first of two exhibitions to be held in 2024 and will take place at Lesbury Village Hall on March 30 and 31, from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments and participate in a raffle on each day.