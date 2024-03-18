Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group has an established reputation for quality and variation in its exhibition content and there will be original paintings, prints and cards for visitors to enjoy.

The last two exhibitions raised over £1,200 for HospiceCare North Northumberland, via the ‘Big Give’ scheme, and the group are again supporting the cause.

Diane, who joined the group in 2023, said: “I really enjoy painting with this group of talented artists and I am really looking forward to the exhibition. Visitors will have such a lot to see and it’s a great exhibition space too."

Lesbury Art Group members.