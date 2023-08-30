The medal, translated "Volunteer of Ukraine - at the call of the soul", was presented in Alnwick on August 23, at a Support Group event marking Ukraine's National Flag Day.

It was given in recognition of Alice’s vital voluntary work over the past 18 months in helping thousands of refugees find sanctuary in the UK, including many in Northumberland, and in organising and delivering emergency medical aid and other critical supplies to the Odesa and Kherson regions.

Local refugee families welcomed the award, including many that Alice helped to match up with hosts around Alnwick.

Alice’s latest priority is the ‘Ukraine Aid Express’ charity appeal with Barter Books.

Alice said: “In a couple of months, winter will be here. Last winter was particularly tough for Ukraine, with many places having no electricity or heating. We aim to fill an articulated lorry with supplies, to go out to Ukraine towards the end of September.

"The people of Northumberland have been so kind in supporting Ukraine Aid Express and Sunflower Sisters to help make these aid trips happen. We thank you all hugely.”

Donations of specific medical supplies are invited to fulfil priority needs including: first aid kits, dressings, painkillers, torches, power packs, men’s winter thermals, sleeping bags, tents and more.

Ukrainian refugee Viktoriia Rekun presenting the medal of honour to Dr Alice Good MBE on August 23.