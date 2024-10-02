Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five tourism venues covering locations in Northumberland, Cumbria and the south of Scotland are to benefit from a £3.8million 5G programme, with AWTG Ltd appointed as lead supplier.

The Borderlands Partnership has secured the funding from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology to develop and deliver the Borderlands 5G Innovation Region Programme.

Through investing in advanced wireless coverage and smart technology at five sites in the area, the programme seeks to understand the potential for this technology to contribute to the rural tourism sector.

The Borderlands 5G Innovation venues are spread across the region at Kielder Castle and Water, The Sill near Hadrian’s Wall, The Crook Inn on the Destination Tweed trail, Stranraer Marina and Windermere Ferry.

Survey work has already begun, with an ambition of the Borderlands 5G Innovation venues to begin to benefit from this investment by the beginning of next year.

Coun Euan Jardine, leader of Scottish Borders Council and Borderlands Partnership Board co-chair, said: “The Borderlands Partnership is targeting transformational and inclusive improvement, creating opportunities for all businesses and communities across the region to thrive.

“I am excited to see how this programme contributes towards our ambitions for the region and puts Borderlands on the map as an area for innovation.”

The ability to target advanced wireless technology at visitor locations will also allow the Borderlands Partnership to support delivery of services and new service development, enhanced information to aid visitors and locals, and environmental monitoring.

For more information about the programme, go to www.borderlandsgrowth.com/the-borderlands/5gir