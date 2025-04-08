Launch of six artist studios at Berwick Barracks
The studios have been funded by Create Berwick, Northumberland County Council and the North East Combined Authority.
They will offer artists working across north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders bespoke workspace to develop their artistic practice and help to form a vibrant artistic community at the Barracks.
An open day will take place at the studios on Saturday, April 12 for interested artists to view the spaces before submitting an application.
Full details on how to book your place at the open day and how to apply can be found on The Maltings website at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/jobs-opportunities/artist-studios-at-berwick-barracks
