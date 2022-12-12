Bellway is set to open the doors to the 85-home development, located just a mile from the village of Stannington.

Following initial outline approval, full planning permission was granted by a Northumberland County Council committee in February 2021 despite objections from Netherton Park Residents’ Association (NPRA), Stannington Parish Council and 30 neighbours who were concerned about access and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is just over three miles from Stannington Park, where Bellway completed the construction of 188 new properties off Green Lane earlier this year – part of a larger project that also included another 82 homes at the neighbouring Stannington Mews development.

CGI of a street scene at Bellway’s The Withers development near Stannington.

Bellway has also built 200 new homes at Collingwood Manor, a development off Caldburne Drive around 1.5 miles south of Morpeth town centre.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “Over the last few years, Bellway has built a total of 470 much-needed new homes in Morpeth and the surrounding area and, as a company with its roots in the North East, we are proud of our association with the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to the launch of The Withers, a highly anticipated development, and expect there to be a great turnout.

“Bellway bought the site from the Netherton Park Trust and, as part of the planning agreement, 30 per cent of the proceeds of the land sale of the site will go into a fund set up by the trust to be invested in accommodation for vulnerable youngsters in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Collingwood Manor development delivered not only new homes, but also provided a new Co-op supermarket, a central play area and a new public trail which runs through the woodland area on site.”

The Withers will feature a range of two, three, and four-bedroom houses for sale. Two four-bedroom showhomes – the Sculptor and Weaver house designs – will open at the development early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad