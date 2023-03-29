The team at Choices4Growth Mental Health Project is raising awareness of its new Alternative Choices initiative that will be fully up and running after the Easter holidays.

It has identified that everyone, especially those children experiencing difficulties attending schools, requires access to its services.

The initiative has been praised by Berwick West with Ord county councillor Isabel Hunter as she found out more about it during her visit to the project’s Warm Space that takes place at Tweedmouth Prior Park First School every Tuesday.

Alternative Choices will be based in the School House at Prior Park First School.

Alternative Choices will become part of the original school-based project, which aims to provide a sustainable approach to mental health support for young people in the area.

Jacqui Davison, project lead, said: “We are currently working within seven schools in Berwick-upon-Tweed and the surrounding areas and those children who struggle to attend school will benefit.

“We can provide the support that they need through Alternative Choices, resulting in a more positive timeframe for the children to progress with their academic careers and enhancing their chances of leaving school with qualifications for future employment.”

Coun Hunter said: “As the local county councillor, I welcome the opening of this new one-to-one counselling project in my ward.

“This is going to help and support local children who need additional support to allow them to reach their goals in life.”

