James R.A. Herriot pictured during the book launch event by Darren Chung.

‘Insights to Kitchen Design: 40+ Years in the World of a Design-led Kitchen Specialist’ by James R.A. Herriot is aimed at anyone passionate about the evolution of kitchen spaces – from design professionals to homeowners seeking inspiration for their dream kitchen.

It explores 20 seminal projects from Callerton, the company James co-founded with a friend some 40-plus years ago.

The book offers a unique retrospective with a forward-looking angle on kitchen design. Raiding the Callerton archive, each case study is reimagined with two alternative interpretations, highlighting the limitless possibilities within the same spatial confines.

It incorporates insights from industry leaders and showcases the collaborative essence of creating spaces that resonate with both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

James said during its launch: “This book is the culmination of a lifelong journey – reflecting not just my vision, but the collective wisdom and creativity of our industry.”

The launch event was hosted at Potton’s Show Centre and Self Build Academy, known for its dedication to inspiring self-builders and renovators.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to engage with James, delving into his four decades of experience in the kitchen design industry and discovering the inspiration behind the book.

They were told that the book, published by Extremis Publishing Ltd, is a tribute to the art of kitchen design – emphasising the synergy between great design, superior products and exemplary project management.