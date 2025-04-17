Latest group of people to be admitted as a Freeman of Berwick
A ceremony at the Town Hall on April 15 resulted in six applicants being admitted as a Freeman of Berwick-upon-Tweed.
After the ceremony, they were photographed on the steps of the Town Hall.
Pictured from left to right are Phillippa Barber, Katharine Mary Morath (newly admitted Freeman), Mr Joe Lang (Sheriff), Coun John Robertson (Town Mayor), Catherine Doran, Joanne Fay Williams, Julie Elizabeth Morgan, Derek John Adam (newly admitted Freeman), Mr Michael Herriott (Chair of the Guild).
Coun Robertson will be back outside the Town Hall in his regalia for the Riding of the Bounds on Saturday, May 3.
